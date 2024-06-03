Teamson Kids Modern Nordic Princess Baby Doll High Chair

Dolls need to make a living to support their expensive traveling plans, so they scouted the Nordic area and found a promising way to pay for their lifestyle. The Nordic Princess Pastry Cart with Fruit boxes is the perfect way for dolls to sell their products in the faraway land of the Nordic. The cart is a gorgeous, bubblegum pink and features a colored blocked yellow and pink awning. The cart comes with wooden wheels to make it easy for dolls to push through the cobblestone streets while they locate their next customers. Fruit box pieces included with cart. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. OliviaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s Little World and SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.