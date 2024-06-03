Teamson Kids Twinkle Stars Princess Baby Doll Deluxe Strollers Pink & White

Keep your child's dolls secure when on the go with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Baby Doll Stroller with Parasol. This colorful baby doll stroller features a purple seat covered in white and gold stars to keep your little one's dolls and figurines cozy and comfortable while outdoors. Equipped with a seatbelt and a fun parasol, this stroller is designed to ensure that your child and their dolls are safe and protected from the sun. The foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over. Add this baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Twinkle Stars Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features an iron frame and washable polyester linen fabric, and it is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls. Measuring just 19.3" x 10.63" x 20.87", this toy stroller keeps your child's dolls mobile without taking up too much space. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Baby Doll Stroller with Parasol is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.