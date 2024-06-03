Teamson Kids Little Chef Philly Wooden Adjustable Height Kitchen Playset, White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Teamson Kids Little Chef Philly Play Kitchen features adjustable legs that rise as your child grows. This charming modern farmhouse kitchen features a natural and white finish with black accents, making it perfect for any playroom. Includes an openable oven door, two rotating and clicking oven knobs, two storage hooks, a farmhouse-style sink with modern faucet, and a spice rack shelf. A white and black polka-dotted under the sink curtain and faux tile backsplash add more style.

Teamson Kids Little Chef Philly Play Kitchen features adjustable legs that rise as your child grows. This charming modern farmhouse kitchen features a natural and white finish with black accents, making it perfect for any playroom. Includes an openable oven door, two rotating and clicking oven knobs, two storage hooks, a farmhouse-style sink with modern faucet, and a spice rack shelf. A white and black polka-dotted under the sink curtain and faux tile backsplash add more style.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.