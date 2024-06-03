Teamson Kids Little Chef Santos Retro Play Kitchen - Aqua/Wood

Playfully chic, this Little Chef Santos Small Retro Play Kitchen revives any playroom with a vibrant burst of colour and endless play opportunities. Perfect for small-space areas with its compact design, Santos is packed with plenty of interactive features to keep kids entertained and engaged in constructive screen-free pretend play, including two chalkboard panels, clicking and turning oven knobs, rotating faucet handles, and an adjustable toy analog clock. An extending countertop ensures kids have all the prep space they need to create their gourmet meals, while the multiple storage options keep the included play kitchen accessories neat and organisedd when playtime is over. The rich aqua tones are fabulously complemented by the white faux subway tile backsplash, natural wood-coloured counter, and a mix of both gold and silver accents.