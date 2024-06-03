Teamson Kids Baby Doll Jogging Stroller Purple / Stars

Keep your child's dolls secure when on the go with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess 2-in-1 Baby Doll Stroller. This colorful baby doll stroller features a pink seat and canopy covered in polka dots to keep your little one's dolls and figurines protected from the elements while outdoors. Equipped with an adjustable handle, a seatbelt, and a retractable canopy, this stroller is designed to ensure comfort for your child and their dolls. The multiple configurations of this stroller allow your little one's baby doll to either sit or lay down while out and about for versatile use. A large storage basket under the seat provides ample space for any bottles or other baby doll supplies to make playtime more convenient. The toy baby carrier's foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over to avoid a cluttered play area. Add this baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Polka Dots Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features swivel front wheels for easy steering and is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls. Measuring just 25" x 17" x 27.5", this toy stroller keeps your child's dolls mobile without taking up too much space. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess 2-in-1 Baby Doll Stroller is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.