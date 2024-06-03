Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pink

Give your little one fun shoes for dressing up their doll with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Garden Clog Sandals. The light pink rubber sandals feature heel straps and heart cut outs for a realistic casual shoe your little one's doll will love. This trendy accessory encourages your little one to use their imagination while playing. Plus, the shoes allow your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Made for 18" dolls, the shoes are compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! Dolls not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.