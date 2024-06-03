Marketplace.
image 1 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pink
image 1 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pinkimage 2 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pinkimage 3 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pinkimage 4 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pinkimage 5 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pink

Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pink

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sophia's by Teamson Kids Clog Sandal Shoes Accessory for 18" Dolls, Light Pink
Give your little one fun shoes for dressing up their doll with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Garden Clog Sandals. The light pink rubber sandals feature heel straps and heart cut outs for a realistic casual shoe your little one's doll will love. This trendy accessory encourages your little one to use their imagination while playing. Plus, the shoes allow your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Made for 18" dolls, the shoes are compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! Dolls not included.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.
Light pink garden sandalsTrendy accessoryPerfect for 15 or 18 inch dolls

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here