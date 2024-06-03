Sophia's by Teamson Kids 18" All Vinyl Auburn Hair Doll "Hailey" with Blue Eyes

"Hailey" has long layered auburn hair, blue eyes and stands 18 inches tall. She is a posable, all vinyl doll featuring soft eye lashes, rooted hair, subtle makeup and French tipped nails! Hailey is wearing an aqua dress with hot pink sash and hot pink satin ballet flat dress shoes with aqua trim, plus white underwear for a colorful outfit your little one will love. Sophia's Everyday Friends Collection dolls are compatible with most 18 inch doll outfits and shoes and are sure to be your little one's next best friend! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Sophia's by Teamson Kids brings to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.