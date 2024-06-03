Sophia's by Teamson Kids Doll Dress, Leggings, Hat, and Scarf Set for 18" Dolls

Give your little one fun clothes for dressing up their doll with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Dress, Leggings, Hat, and Scarf Outfit. This 4 piece set includes a gray dress with fair isle patterned trim, white leggings, pink hat, and pink scarf. Your doll can wear this dress with or without the white leggings and add extra warmth, by throwing on the matching pink knit scarf and hat! These two pink doll accessories are great additions to your 18" doll's wardrobe and can add a pop of color to any of her outfits. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! Doll and shoes not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.