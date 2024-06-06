Teamson Kids 12" Purple Grand Dollhouse with Front Garden and Matching Accessories

Give your child's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World Three Story Deluxe Dollhouse. This contemporary dollhouse features a 3-level design and mini rooftop terrace with a white and gray exterior for a fun, playful addition to any room. The intricate backdrop of each floor provides a more realistic play time experience. Complete with a retro-chic inspired kitchen, living area, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony, this toy house has everything your little one needs to give their dolls a cozy and sophisticated home that even grown-ups will be jealous of! It includes 8 pieces of Scandinavian-style furniture and accessories to mix and match on different stories, allowing for customizable dÃƒÆ’Ã†â€™Ãƒâ€šÃ‚Â©cor and inspiring creative play. Made from quality wood materials, this deluxe playhouse is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean of everyday messes. Designed for 12ÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ dolls and recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.