Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood

Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Kids Wooden Kitchen features a natural wood finish with a faux yellow laminate countertop and wood backsplash. Interactive features like openable doors, rotating and clicking oven knobs, and faucet handles that turn, help spark a child's imagination, as do the printed induction burners. Compact for smaller play spaces, there is ample storage space for pretend food and cookware, cutting down on clean-up and lost toys. A set of pretend spices and a pot are included.