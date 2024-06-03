Teamson Kids Little Chef Mayfair Retro Play Kitchen with Ice Dispenser

Teamson Kids' Little Chef Mayfair features a retro silhouette and an elegant white and gold finish. Oven knobs that twist and click create an immersive experience when the burners turn red and make realistic boiling sounds. With storage galore - multiple shelves, cabinets, and storage pegs - make storing the included cookware accessories a breeze when playtime is over. Includes a 12-piece accessory set: two seasoning bottles, a pot, pan, lid, two spatulas, toy phone, cup, and pretend ice cubes.