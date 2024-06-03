Teamson Kids Dreamland 3 side open Farmhouse Doll House Multicolor

Bring fun, functional design to your child's doll dorm room with the Olivia's Little World Little Princess Double Bunk Desk for 18" Dolls. Featuring a study area with a ladder up to a cozy bed, this bunk desk provides your little one's dolls with place to catch up on homework and a comfortable resting place for when the lights go out. This adorable toy bunk bed features a classic white finish with a purple polka-dot comforter and a pink polka-dot pillow for a fun pop of color in your child's bedroom or play area. Equipped with a headboard and footboard for the top bunk, a ladder connecting the bunk and desk, a vanity mirror, and a closet area with hangers, this toy bed has everything necessary to keep your child's dolls comfortable and organized. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy doll bed is designed for long-lasting and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy bunk bed are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. The Olivia's Little World Little Princess Double Bunk Desk measures 21" x 10" x 21" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.