Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Red
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Redimage 2 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Redimage 3 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Redimage 4 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Redimage 5 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Red

Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Wood/Red
Teamson Kids Little Chef Porto Kids Wooden Kitchen features a natural wood finish with a faux yellow laminate countertop and red backsplash. Interactive features like openable doors, rotating and clicking oven knobs, and faucet handles that turn, help spark a child's imagination, as do the printed induction burners. Compact for smaller play spaces, there is ample storage space for pretend food and cookware, cutting down on clean-up and lost toys. A set of pretend spices and a pot are included.
Natural wood finish with yellow and red accentsChrome-like faucet with handles that turn on/offDetailed illustrations for realistic pretend play

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here