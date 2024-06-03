Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess 18" Doll College Dorm Double Bunk Desk Grey

Your children have already experienced the one of a kind and substantial quality of our products, why not give their dolls something to rant and rave about now too? The pink bed comes equipped with matching head and foot board and silky reversible pillow and reversible comforter of hot pink on one side and a funky zebra pattern on the other. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. OliviaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s Little World and SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.