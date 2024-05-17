Pokémon 4.5 Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box

The spotlight glistens on Shiny Pok mon making their fated return to the Pok mon TCG!

Shiny Pikachu blazes the path forward as Tinkaton, Ceruledge, Dondozo, and more than 100 other Shiny Pok mon follow.

Includes 9 Pok mon TCG: Scarlet & Violet ”Paldean Fates booster packs, 1 full-art foil promo card featuring Shiny Mimikyu, 45 Pok mon TCG Energy cards, and 1 competition-legal coin-flip die.

You also get 65 card sleeves, 6 damage-counter dice, 2 plastic condition markers, a collector s box with 4 dividers, a player s guide to the Scarlet & Violet ”Paldean Fates expansion, and a code card for Pok mon Trading Card Game Live.

Shine bright with Pok mon from Paldea!