Marketplace.
image 1 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dolls
image 1 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dollsimage 2 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dollsimage 3 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dollsimage 4 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dollsimage 5 of Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dolls

Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dolls

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dolls
Give your little one everything they need to play and take care of their new friend with SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Puppy Dog and Carrier Accessories Set! This 10-piece set includes a 6 1/2" plush puppy dog, collar, leash, food bowl, brush, toy ball, toy bone, puppy bed, blanket, and carrier all packaged into a cute decorative box for hours of play. Your little one's new friend can travel everywhere with them inside the paw print carrying case with a zipper opening and mesh window. All of the pieces have a kid-sized design that's made for little hands and come in a keepsake box. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The golden puppy measures 6 1/2 inches tall and 4 inches wide, and the carrier measures 6 inches in height, 8 inches in width, and 5 inches in depth for easy storage in cabinets, closets, and toy boxes when not in use. Dolls, doll clothing, and shoes not included.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.
Perfectly styled to fit Sophia's dollsIncludes a 6.5" plush puppy dogIncludes accessories

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here