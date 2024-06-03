Sophia's by Teamson Kids Plush Puppy with Carrier and Accessories for 18" Dolls

Give your little one everything they need to play and take care of their new friend with SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Puppy Dog and Carrier Accessories Set! This 10-piece set includes a 6 1/2" plush puppy dog, collar, leash, food bowl, brush, toy ball, toy bone, puppy bed, blanket, and carrier all packaged into a cute decorative box for hours of play. Your little one's new friend can travel everywhere with them inside the paw print carrying case with a zipper opening and mesh window. All of the pieces have a kid-sized design that's made for little hands and come in a keepsake box. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The golden puppy measures 6 1/2 inches tall and 4 inches wide, and the carrier measures 6 inches in height, 8 inches in width, and 5 inches in depth for easy storage in cabinets, closets, and toy boxes when not in use. Dolls, doll clothing, and shoes not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.