Ideal Penalty Shoot Out

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Penalty Shoot Out is the fast, addictive head to head, goal scoring game. Using the clever box which folds out to become your pitch, each player positions their balls on their side of the half way line. When kickoff starts, who can flick all the balls in their half through the goal into their opponent s half? Sounds easy, but not when your opponent is flicking back just as fast!

Penalty Shootout game from IDEAL The flicking fast football game! Penalty Shoot Out is the fast, addictive head to head, goal scoring game. Using the clever box which folds out to become your pitch, each player positions their balls on their side of the half way line. When kickoff starts, who can flick all the balls in their half through the goal into their opponent s half? Sounds easy, but not when your opponent is flicking back just as fast!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.