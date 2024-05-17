Jan van Haasteren La Tomatina 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

La Tomatina' is the title of this hilarious Jan van Haasteren 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring a host of humorous illustrations. This puzzle provides plenty of laughs at every stage and is a delightful puzzle to solve. The completed image transports puzzlers to La Tomatina's festival, where residents of this pretty Spanish town have a very messy way of celebrating! Participants of all ages get involved in a colossal tomato fight, and no one is safe from the big red splat of a flying tomato “ no matter how big the umbrella or suit of armour they try to hide behind. Puzzlers can find Jan's humour in even the smallest details of the puzzle image, so make sure you keep an eye out for some amusing trademarks.