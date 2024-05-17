Wasgij Retro Mystery 7 Everything Must Go! 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

To celebrate the hugely popular Wasgij jigsaw puzzle brand, the seventh Wasgij Mystery puzzle ever produced has been re-released in a special edition Retro range. It's time to open the doors on the sale of the century, and there's a crowd of professional bargain hunters forming an unorderly queue. Will the jolly staff keep their cool or will they be left in a real tailspin. Use your imagination, and the clues provided on the box, to piece together what will happen next. This is the scene you will have to puzzle. The finished size of the puzzle measures 68 x 49 cm (approximately) and has been produced using high-quality 100 percent recycled board and precision die-cutting techniques to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape time and time again. Why is Wasgij so popular? With traditional jigsaws, you build the exact image thats shown on the box. With Wasgij, you must build an image thats different from that shown on the box. Although there are clues, Wasgij challenges you to use your imagination, and when combined with great drawings and pictorial humour, its no surprise that Wasgij has topped the jigsaw puzzle charts for so many years.