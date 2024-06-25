Royal & Langnickel Royal Brush Paint By Number - Red Eared Slider

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This painting by Numbers set from Royal & Langnickel contains everything needed for fun painting experience. There are seven pots of acrylic paint, a paintbrush, practice sheet, and a pre-printed artboard perfect for framing. Instructions are also included. The final artwork measures 8.75 x 11.75 inches and the image is a Red Eared Slider turtle by a stream. Ideal for ages 8 and up.

This painting by Numbers set from Royal & Langnickel contains everything needed for fun painting experience. There are seven pots of acrylic paint, a paintbrush, practice sheet, and a pre-printed artboard perfect for framing. Instructions are also included. The final artwork measures 8.75 x 11.75 inches and the image is a Red Eared Slider turtle by a stream. Ideal for ages 8 and up.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.