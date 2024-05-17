Wasgij Mystery 20 Mountain Mayhem! 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Mountain Mayhem! is the title of this fantastically funny Wasgij Mystery 20, 1000-piece puzzle. The sun is shining for another beautiful day in this idyllic mountain retreat. Locals are shopping and walking their dogs, tourists are admiring the surroundings, while others pack up their car to start their journey home. What could possibly go wrong? Use your imagination, and the clues provided on the box, to piece together what will happen next? This is the scene you will have to puzzle. The finished size of the puzzle measures 68 x 49 cm (approximately) and the jigsaws have been produced using a high-quality recycled board and precision die-cutting techniques to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape time and time again. So why is Wasgij so popular? With traditional jigsaws, you build the exact image that s shown on the box. With Wasgij, you must build an image that s different from that shown on the box. Although we give a few clues, Wasgij challenges you to use your imagination. Put that together with great drawings and pictorial humour, and it is no surprise that Wasgij has topped the jigsaw puzzle charts for so many years.