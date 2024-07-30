Aquabeads Disney Princess Tiara Set

This complete arts and crafts bead set includes over 700 beads in 23 colors, layout tray, sprayer, wearable tiara, template sheets, bonus templates, and instructions.

Template designs include Belle, Rapunzel, Jasimine, and wearable tiara featuring Beauty and the Beast theme.

Follow the template and place the beads onto the layout tray. Spray with water and watch the beads magically stick together.

Bonus designs included to make 2 more tiaras in Disney Pricess theme with Aquabeads refill sets sold separately.

Aquabeads is suitable for children ages 4 and above. Not suitable for children under age 3 due to small parts.