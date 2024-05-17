Marketplace.
Toy Hub Magnetic Dartboard

Toy Hub Magnetic Dartboard

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.99

£16.99/each

Toy Hub Magnetic Dartboard
This dart board is high quality with metal surface (covered by paper) with the back being plastic, it measures 16 inches. The set includes 6 magnet darts, which have heavy head, shaft and lightweight fins, can fly accurately from distance and have strong magnet to stick firmly in the board, enough for everyone to join in the game.

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here