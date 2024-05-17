Hey Clay Farm Birds 6 Can Set

Save content in app with promo code in package. You get free access to the Hey Clay app, which is a fascinating and inspiring guide to creative modeling clay for children. Starting with simple shapes, they will soon make amazing clay birds, just like real sculptors, you will be amazed by your child's creations.

Easy to shape clay gives a unique feeling, comfortable on the skin and smell, it is extremely soft, flexible and not sticky.

Rainbow assortment for kids with unlimited creativity appeals to boys and girls aged 3 and up. Colours can be easily mixed, immersing the child in the world of creation and fun.