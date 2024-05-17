Ravensburger Perfect Ponies XXL 150 Piece Puzzle

This photograph captures some of the character and fun of the unique Icelandic pony. Although most are fairly small in size, they are correctly referred to as horses and have a proud heritage. Used by Viking warriors, they are surefooted, deceptively fast are unique in having 5 gaits - walk, trot, gallop and flying pace.

Bestselling puzzle brand worldwide - With over 1 billion puzzles sold, our jigsaw puzzles make ideal gifts for women, great gifts for men and fit perfectly on our puzzle board

Our 150 piece kids puzzles with XXL large pieces are crafted with premium quality and measure 49 x 36cm when complete. Great puzzles for Children 7 years old and up.

Our puzzles use an exclusive, extra-thick cardboard combined with our fine, linen structured paper to create a glare-free puzzle image and give you the best experience possible.

Positively Puzzling - From fun family times together to long term health benefits and day-to-day mindful moments, there are so many positives about the humble Jigsaw! They make a great birthday gift or smashing Christmas gift