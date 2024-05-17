Kreative Kids Bottle Sand Art

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bottle Sand Art Set Contains Total 15 Pieces 4 x Bottles 4 x Caps 4 x Bags of Colour Sand 1 x Spoon 1 x Funnel 1 x Tool Hours of Fun for your child, Ideal for gift Price is for your selected Set only. Recommended age 3+ Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

Bottle Sand Art Set Contains Total 15 Pieces 4 x Bottles 4 x Caps 4 x Bags of Colour Sand 1 x Spoon 1 x Funnel 1 x Tool Hours of Fun for your child, Ideal for gift Price is for your selected Set only. Recommended age 3+ Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.