Playfoam Pals Build-A-Snowman

Playfoam Pals Build-A-Snowman

Playfoam Pals Build-A-Snowman
Build a frosty friend that never melts using winter white glitter Playfoam. Sculpt a snowman, and then style it with a hat, scarf, arm branches, eyes, carrot nose, and buttons. Playfoam is the squishy, squashy sculpting toy that encourages your childs creativity and imagination. It never dries out “ use it again and again for sculpting fun! The bead-like texture makes it ideal for sensory and creative play.

