ABYstyle Back To The Future A5 Notebook Delorean

Travel back in time with Marty and Doc aboard the legendary DeLorean thanks to this wonderful Back to the Future notebook by ABYstyle!

- Hard cover (matte finish with spot foil). Inside printing with a design at the bottom of the page

- Case binding

- Bookmark

- Material: paper

- 180 pages

- Dimensions: H. 21.7cm x 15.5cm