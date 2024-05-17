Chibi Masters Jujutsu Kaisen Figure (One at Random)

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Travel to Tokyo and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen with these exciting new collectible Chibi Masters miniature anime figures. These 8.5cm anime figures are expertly crafted and intricately detailed. They are non-articulated, stand on a display base and come in window box packaging. 3 characters to collect including: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Satoru Gojo. ONE CHARACTER SELECTED AT RANDOM.

Travel to Tokyo and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen with these exciting new collectible Chibi Masters miniature anime figures. These 8.5cm anime figures are expertly crafted and intricately detailed. They are non-articulated, stand on a display base and come in window box packaging. 3 characters to collect including: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Satoru Gojo. ONE CHARACTER SELECTED AT RANDOM.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.