Crazy Aaron's Hide Inside Party Animals

The Party Animals have gathered for the wildest party of the year. You're invited to find the 6 festive faces amongst the crowd.

If you look close enough you'll always find what youre looking for!

With the Hide Inside! Collection you will be on the hunt for six unique pieces. So, whether you are looking for spontaneous expressions amongst the smiling faces or bothersome bugs throughout the greenery, youre sure to be captivated with the challenge of discovering them all!

Never Dries Out!

Crazy Aaron's putty is non-toxic, won't dry out, and won't leave a sticky or slippery residue on your fingers, so it's great for stretching, molding, bouncing, tearing, popping and playing by kids and adults alike.