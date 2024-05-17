Humbrol 20Ml Precision Poly

About Humbrol For over one hundred years Humbrol has been producing superior quality paints. During that time Humbrol has become perhaps the best-known name in the modelling field and has established a world-wide reputation for excellence. Founded in 1919 as the Humber Oil Company, Humbrol initially supplied bicycle oil for Hull's growing army of cyclists. Humbrols range of colours now exceeds 170 colours, and each year millions of tinlets are exported to over 56 countries around the world. From being a modest supplier of cycle oil, Humbrol has become recognised worldwide and is one of the largest and most progressive brands in the fields of modelling, hobbies and crafts.