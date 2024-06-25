Harry Potter Spray Paint Canvas Art Set

For those that love Arts and Crafts but are also number one Harry Potter Fans! Choose from the four stencils included in this pack and then decide which spray paint you want to use.

Choices range from red, purple, green, and blue you can also add some sparkle to the spray-painted canvas The canvas can then be hung wherever you like in order for you to admire your great piece of work.

Contains: 4x Spray Paint, 3x Canvas and 4x Stencils