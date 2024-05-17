Great Gizmos Mould And Paint Glitter Princess

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Create beautiful badges and fridge magnets with this gorgeous art set. Mould pretty glitter Princess' with this kit, and make them into magnets or badges. Keep them for yourself or give them to your friends as gifts! This kit comes with everything you need to make, paint and decorate 6 Princess designs! Great fun for sleepovers!. Contains 1 mould with 6 designsPaint strip6 magnets2 pinsPaint brushGlitter and plaster. Age 5+ Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

Create beautiful badges and fridge magnets with this gorgeous art set. Mould pretty glitter Princess' with this kit, and make them into magnets or badges. Keep them for yourself or give them to your friends as gifts! This kit comes with everything you need to make, paint and decorate 6 Princess designs! Great fun for sleepovers!. Contains 1 mould with 6 designsPaint strip6 magnets2 pinsPaint brushGlitter and plaster. Age 5+ Safety Information: Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.