Anime Heroes Naruto - Gaara

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Every figure comes with two sets of swappable hands, an accessory, and chakra lights so your characters can form hand seals and perform powerful Jutsu. Naruto fans can now imagine the biggest battles and missions with the 6.5-inch Naruto figures. Over 16 points of articulation for limitless possibilities!

Premium Features with Every Anime Heroes Action Figure Every figure comes with two sets of swappable hands, an accessory, and chakra lights so your characters can form hand seals and perform powerful Jutsu. Naruto fans can now imagine the biggest battles and missions with the 6.5-inch Naruto figures. Over 16 points of articulation for limitless possibilities!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.