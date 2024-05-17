GL Style Make Your Own Sand Art Candle

Spark your child's creativity and imagination with our exciting sand art candle making kit.

This delightful kit is designed to provide hours of fun and artistic expression for kids of all ages.

Watch as your child explores their artistic talents and creates stunning sand art candles that can be proudly displayed or gifted to friends and family.

Set Includes: 5x Bags Of Sand (Assorted Colours), 3x Glass Containers, 3x Tealights, Shaping Stick & Instructions.