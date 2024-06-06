Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Grey
image 1 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Greyimage 2 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Greyimage 3 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Greyimage 4 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Greyimage 5 of Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Grey

Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Grey
Give your little one's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World by Teamson Kids Dreamland Mediterranean Dollhouse. This modern-style dollhouse features a multicolour design, making it great for both boys and girls, and it completes any home, classroom, preschool, or daycare playroom. The 3-level design with kitchen, living area, bedroom suite, and two bathrooms provides your little one's dolls with everything they need for their dream home. This complete dollhouse play set with accessories includes a bed, a sofa, a dining table with two chairs, a plant, a mirror, three hangers, three sticker sheets, a pendant light, a battery powered floor lamp, a bathtub, and a toilet with sound effects for hours of interactive fun. The durable MDF construction is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean for every day messes. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so play time can start right away. This dollhouse measures 32.25" x 11" x 46.375" and is compatible with 12" dolls. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Required batteries are included for your convenience; toilet requires 3 LR44 batteries, and floor lamp requires 2 LR44 batteries.Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Olivia's Little World and Sophia's bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.
Mid-Century 3-story wooden dollhouse for 12" dollsIllustrated with intricate details in and outside8 furnishings with minimalist Scandinavian styling

View all Dolls

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here