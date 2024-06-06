Teamson Kids 12" 3 Floor Deluxe Dollhouse with Matching Accessories, Grey

Give your little one's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World by Teamson Kids Dreamland Mediterranean Dollhouse. This modern-style dollhouse features a multicolour design, making it great for both boys and girls, and it completes any home, classroom, preschool, or daycare playroom. The 3-level design with kitchen, living area, bedroom suite, and two bathrooms provides your little one's dolls with everything they need for their dream home. This complete dollhouse play set with accessories includes a bed, a sofa, a dining table with two chairs, a plant, a mirror, three hangers, three sticker sheets, a pendant light, a battery powered floor lamp, a bathtub, and a toilet with sound effects for hours of interactive fun. The durable MDF construction is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean for every day messes. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so play time can start right away. This dollhouse measures 32.25" x 11" x 46.375" and is compatible with 12" dolls. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Required batteries are included for your convenience; toilet requires 3 LR44 batteries, and floor lamp requires 2 LR44 batteries. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Olivia's Little World and Sophia's bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.