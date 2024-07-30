Craft Hub Melty Beads

Get ready to create stunning crafts with this supply of melty beads.

This craft set comes with over 6000 coloured beads for you to create fun designs. Whether creating a super cute friendship bracelet, or making outrageously awesome displays, these melty beads are perfect for everyone.

Simply lay your coloured beads on the included peg boards to create your design. Then lay the wax paper sheets over the top and use an iron to melt the beads together. With over 6000 Coloured Beads, the possibilities are endless, so lets get crafting!

Product features:

Includes: 3 x Peg Boards, Wax Paper Sheets, 3 x Templates, and over 6000 Coloured Beads

With over 6000 beads to play with, the possibilities are endless

Create your design and iron to make it come to life!

Make designs with friends for more fun

Adult supervision required

Suitable for ages 5 years +