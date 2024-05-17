Combat Mission 3 Piece Military Army Toy Set (One at Random)

Military transport play set with army soldier figurine included.

Encourage creativity: develop imagination through play-pretend games. Will you be the good guys or the bad guys?

Dart Firing: Knock out enemy targets with real projectiles, shoot the darts to win battles

Armoured Truck, Helicopter, OR fighter Jet. One will be sent out at random.

Suitable for ages 3+