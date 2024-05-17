Kreative Kids Airflow Art Dinosaur Set

Designed to allow kids to get creative - 8 Dinosaur stencils included for kids to let their imaginations out.

Kit includes 12x Coloured Pens 8 different stencils 10 pieces of paper Airflow Pen Adaptor as well as a sturdy base.

Simply set the template on the top of the paper and choose a colour to spray!

Remove the stencil to add the finishing touches to the artwork.

Suitable for Ages 3+