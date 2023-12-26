Wizarding World 12-inch Hermoine Granger Wand

The Hermione Granger wand is a must-have for your collection. Pretend to cast spells from the Wizarding World and use your imagination to play out your spellbinding stories.

This authentic 12-inch replica Hermione Granger wand is highly detailed with a weighted base, making it easy to hold. It s the perfect accessory for your Wizarding World adventures.