Topmodel Create Your Design Studio

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Draw and design like real designers: The TOPModel Design Studio includes 30 pages of model figures, 1 template, 20 fabric styles on 10 pages, 2 sticker sheets as well as vivid and inspiring design examples.

Draw and design like real designers: The TOPModel Design Studio includes 30 pages of model figures, 1 template, 20 fabric styles on 10 pages, 2 sticker sheets as well as vivid and inspiring design examples.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.