Aquadoodle Shape & Create Large Water Doodle Mat

"Let your creative imagination go wild with the Aquadoodle Shape & Create mat. It's very easy to use, simply fill the Aquadoodle pen with ordinary tap water, run the nib over the magic mat and see the colours appear! Any water that does run off the mat, runs clear. As your drawings dry, designs fade away, ready for the mat to be used over and over again. When you need to, just refill the Aquadoodle pen with water and go again! This is a great water based drawing toy for your little one to doodle on their own and also serves as an educational toy that allows to teach shapes, colours, objects, letters and many more! Aquadoodle Shape & Create is part of a range of arts and crafts products from TOMY for children aged 6 months to 3+ years. Babies try mark making and sensory play from 6 months. At 18 months, they doodle with easy-grip pens and stampers, discovering how things interconnect. At 3 years and over, theyre tracing shapes, using their motor skills and enjoying learning through play. Growing up with Aquadoodle “ at home or on-the-go! Aquadoodle is the revolutionary mess free, toxic free and safe drawing and colouring alternative to classics like: crayons, water paint, felt tips and similar. This Aquadoodle water play mat folds up for easy storage, perfect to use at home or on-the-go. Included in the box: - Aquadoodle Shape & Create mat - Aquadoodle pen - 3 Different shapes to trace"