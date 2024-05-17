Marketplace.
The World of David Walliams Awful Auntie Edition Cluedo

£10.50

£10.50/each

The Classic Mystery Board Game gives you the chance to be the most awful aunt that ever lived, find clues and uncover the whereabouts of Wagner the owl!Alongside your favourite characters including Stella, Gibbon, and the ghosts of Lord and Lady Saxby, enter special locations including the Billiard Room, Kitchen, Cellar and Garage, and uncover the hidden secrets within.Cluedo is fun for the whole family as you decide who took Wagner, where he is, and how they have hidden him.Was it Gibbon in the Dining Room with the Grandfather Clock? Or Soot the Ghost, with the Suit of Armour in the Library?

