Wasgij Original 39 Chinese New Year! 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Wasgij Original puts your wits to the test as you use your imagination to picture the scene that the characters on the box can see.

Wasgij is a unique puzzle concept that tests even the most enthusiastic puzzlers. With traditional jigsaws, the goal is to build the exact image shown on the box, but with Wasgij, you must create an entirely different picture. Although we give you a few clues, Wasgij challenges you to use your imagination as you piece together the hilarious scene the characters in the box image can see.

Wasgij puzzles are produced using high-quality recycled board and precision die-cutting techniques to ensure every jigsaw piece maintains its original shape time and time again.