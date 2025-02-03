Marketplace.
image 1 of Geomag Magicube Math Building Recycled Clips 61 pcs

Geomag Magicube Math Building Recycled Clips 61 pcs

No ratings yet

Write a review

£34.99

£34.99/each

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Geomag Magicube Math Building Recycled Clips 61 pcs
The Geomag Magicube Maths Building range of magnetic cubes and clips helps to strengthen children's early calculation skills, with the recognition of numbers and the first sums. This set contains 16 magicube magnetic cubes and 45 clips that will transform magicube into the right place to learn and includes an illustrated booklet containing tips and examples. They stimulate the child's imagination and creativity, making learning fun. The cubes are made from 100 percent recycled plastic, Suits ages 3 years plus.
Build colourful 3D models100% recycled plasticMagnetic cubes that attach to each other
Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)

View all Discovery & Science

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here