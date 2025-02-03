Geomag Magicube Math Building Recycled Clips 61 pcs

The Geomag Magicube Maths Building range of magnetic cubes and clips helps to strengthen children's early calculation skills, with the recognition of numbers and the first sums. This set contains 16 magicube magnetic cubes and 45 clips that will transform magicube into the right place to learn and includes an illustrated booklet containing tips and examples. They stimulate the child's imagination and creativity, making learning fun. The cubes are made from 100 percent recycled plastic, Suits ages 3 years plus.

Build colourful 3D models 100% recycled plastic Magnetic cubes that attach to each other

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)