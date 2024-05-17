Geomag Magicube Magnetic Shapes Animals 9 Pieces

Free your creativity with Magicube Free Building. You can build to your heartÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â€šÂ¬Ã¢â€žÂ¢s content as these magnetic blocks attach to each other on every side. This simple, fun and creative play activity encourages even the youngest of kids to develop their dexterity. Its a very simple and open-ended construction system for the little ones. The 3 different shapes offer infinite possibilities in using these construction toys, thanks to your imagination. Figures, animals and objects: you will be surprised by the many things you can invent. These grabbable magnetic blocks contain strong magnets inside the blocks so the blocks will attach to all of its sides. This set contains 9 blocks are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic and also includes magnetic wheels. Suits ages 1 to 5 years