The Puppet Company Red Monster Hand Puppet

Introducing the new and improved Monster collection, featuring the latest additions of the Purple, Yellow, Green and Red Monsters alongside the much-loved Orange, Pink and Blue classics. The collection wouldn't be complete without the fabulous Rainbow Monster, all of which are larger-than-life and feature squeakers in the tongue for added play value.

There are several monsters in the range to collect, all with their own loud voices but different colours and character!

A great puppet to have fun with.

Access in bottom of puppet, up into movable mouth.

Suitable for children aged 18 months and above. Average Height 55cm.