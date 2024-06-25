Geomag Magicube Full Colour Recycled Crystal 16 pcs

Geomag Magicube is the new construction system created by Geomag, the leading company in magnetic toys. Geomag has re invented the construction game with new magnetic cubes, making it more fun and most of all magical. The cubes can be attached together from every side and even remain suspended, This helps to make wonderful constructions that are easy to build for everyone, including small children. The Magicube sets are produced from start to finish in Switzerland, using materials that are safe and approved, so that children may play freely and their mothers can feel relaxed as they watch them start to experience fun and learning. Educational and stimulating. Yet another step forward for our revolutionary magnetic construction system Magicube, building blocks made from 100% recycled plastic.