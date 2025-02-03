Geomag Magicube Full Color Recycled Try me 64 pcs

The Original Magicube system has now become a world of magnetic building blocks with the addition of three new shapes: the half cube, quarter circle and the half sphere. Characters, animals, structures, vehicles with real wheels that magnetically attach to the blocks: you will be surprised how many things you can invent with these 64 blocks. A simple, magical system, just like all our magnetic constructions at Geomag and also kind to the environment as they are made using 100 per cent recycled plastic. Suits ages 1 to 5 years.

100% recycled plastic Magnetic cubes that attach to each other Build colorful 3D models

