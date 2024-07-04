Clifford The Big Red Dog 25cm Soft Toy

Clifford the Big Red Dog 10” (25cm) soft toy is the perfect playtime companion and great for fans of the movie, tv series and popular books to cuddle up and play with, or if you’re a fan of super-cute dogs, then he’s the perfect for you. This Clifford the Big Red Dog soft toy is a bright red colour, has big floppy red ears and a soft snout with a cute little black nose. Clifford is also wearing his recognisable collar and bone shaped dog tag with his me printed on it. Sat in a upright position and staring at you with his adorable black eyes, Clifford is ready to give you a big hug and to become your new best friend forever. Posh Paws use only the highest quality fabrics and the softest stuffing for all their soft toys and gifts, so you know that your Clifford the Big Red Dog soft toy has been made to last and give the best hugs. This soft toy measures approximately 25cm in height.